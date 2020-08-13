Register Login Scores

Orlando Pirates

Agent Confirms Pirates Interest In Jamaican International   

5 Aug 13, 2020 - 09:26 am

By Soccer Laduma

A South African-based agent representing Jamaican international forward Deshorn Brown has confirmed interest in the player from Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu.

As confirmed by Sipho Joyisi of Soccer Consultants Group in edition 1186 of Soccer Laduma, both Pirates and AmaZulu have become the latest clubs to show interest in the 29-year old, who is believed to be also on the radar of Stellenbosch FC. 

“The player is also wanted by Pirates and AmaZulu. There’s too much interest in him now. Clubs are showing more interest in him, and with real seriousness. Pirates spoke to me last week already and I met AmaZulu last Thursday. I am hoping to hear from them again soon,” said the intermediary.

Having struggled to score in their last four matches, the Buccaneers are believed to be looking for attacking options in their search for players, with the club also already heavily linked with Bidvest Wits’ Deon Hotto and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United among other players.

